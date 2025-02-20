Able Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,718 Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:AUSF opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $45.31.
Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Profile
The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.
