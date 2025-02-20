Able Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Able Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of FELC opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.