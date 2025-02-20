ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

ACCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,679. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.