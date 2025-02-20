ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.2 million-$341.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.8 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACCO

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 864,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,301. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -15.87%.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.