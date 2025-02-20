ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stake Decreased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of ACM Research worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 530.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 7.7% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 921,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 63.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,073,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,454.48. The trade was a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $519,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,046. The trade was a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,117. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.58. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

