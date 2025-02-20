Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $79,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

