Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,473 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

GLDM stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

