Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,484 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $144.85 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.