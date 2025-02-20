Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 78,003 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after buying an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,367,000 after buying an additional 535,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,092,000 after acquiring an additional 433,676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

