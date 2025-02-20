Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $29.38 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,378,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 11.3% of Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $303.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

