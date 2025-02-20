Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 360.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 42.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,180 shares of company stock valued at $20,997,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $107.64 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 69.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

