Advyzon Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of WCMI opened at $14.36 on Thursday. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64.

