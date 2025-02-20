Advyzon Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

