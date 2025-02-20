Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Loan ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.