Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.