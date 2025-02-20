AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Releases Earnings Results

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 158.98% and a negative net margin of 24,308.44%.

AEye Trading Up 5.3 %

LIDR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.79. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.