Air Canada (ACDVF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect Air Canada to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACDVF opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.10. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

