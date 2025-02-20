Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Elinor Mertz Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 459,988 shares in the company, valued at $73,598,080. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total transaction of $809,875.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $856,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elinor Mertz sold 10,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $1,438,185.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.83 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

