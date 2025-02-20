Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 11,488 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 11,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,815,104.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,631,812. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Airbnb stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

