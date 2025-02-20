Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Airbus Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,628. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

