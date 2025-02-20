Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.85%.
Airbus Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,628. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.
About Airbus
