Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 20th

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Zscaler, American Airlines Group, RTX, Expedia Group, and AerCap are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of ownership in airline companies that are publicly traded in the stock market. Investors buy these stocks with the expectation that the airline company will generate profits, leading to an increase in the stock’s value over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

United Airlines stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,506. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded down $11.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.75. 966,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,142. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -810.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.19. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $251.55.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 11,848,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,117,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.94. The stock had a trading volume of 997,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.54. 491,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,844. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

AerCap (AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.39. 812,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,465. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49.

