Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.540-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.400 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AKAM traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.05. 3,033,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

