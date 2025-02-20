Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 43,935 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Five Below worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Trading Down 3.1 %

Five Below stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $212.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

