Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,492,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 1.37% of JELD-WEN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 429,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,042,190 shares in the company, valued at $95,133,301. This trade represents a 1.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,500. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JELD opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $499.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

