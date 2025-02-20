Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $10.42 Million in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,416,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.47% of Retail Opportunity Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

