Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1,968.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,735 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $194,832,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after purchasing an additional 759,869 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $32,932,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 951,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,454,000 after purchasing an additional 359,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.