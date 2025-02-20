Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,068 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Carpenter Technology worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $209.92 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $62.99 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.44.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

CRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

