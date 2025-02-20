Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells $411,600.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,576,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,624,050.84. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

ALHC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 159,774 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

