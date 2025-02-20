Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.87 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 478,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 454,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.86 ($0.09).

Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.50. The stock has a market cap of £307.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48.

About Allergy Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.