AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALA

Insider Activity at AltaGas

AltaGas Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,549.20. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 12,352 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.90, for a total transaction of C$418,732.80. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE ALA opened at C$34.78 on Thursday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$28.08 and a one year high of C$35.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.