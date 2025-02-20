American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

TAXF opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

