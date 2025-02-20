American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,960.16 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,488 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $17,960.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,906.65. This trade represents a 0.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NYC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.15.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

