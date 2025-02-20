American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 697,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,395. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.