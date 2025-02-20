Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.5 million-$80.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.7 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.100 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,897. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.37. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,496. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

