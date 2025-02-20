Analysts Issue Forecasts for PACB FY2025 Earnings

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 200.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 641.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 353,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,276,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,766 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 143.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 595,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,093,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $45,776.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,592 shares in the company, valued at $352,672.96. This trade represents a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,831.62. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

