Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 115.84 ($1.46), with a volume of 17185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.45).

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AIM: AAZ) is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan. It also has a very active exploration programme.

Anglo Asian is expanding internationally and made its first investment outside of Azerbaijan with the acquisition of a strategic interest in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation in late 2021.

The Company is profitable, debt free and pays regular dividends to its shareholders.

