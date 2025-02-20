Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading 15.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 42,972,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 24,114,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Applied Digital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.