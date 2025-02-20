Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Down 19.2% – Should You Sell?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) was down 19.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 118,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 38,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -117.37. The stock has a market cap of C$9.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.