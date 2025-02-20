Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 333,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,875. The company has a market cap of $908.69 million, a P/E ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -390.46%.

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,649 shares in the company, valued at $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

