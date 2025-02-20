Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 310.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $327.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.53. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $230.08 and a 52 week high of $329.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $3,229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,536,304.26. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $760,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,487.89. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,725 shares of company stock worth $4,972,964 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

