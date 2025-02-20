Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) COO Daniel Clara Sells 1,217 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $294.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.90 and a 200-day moving average of $247.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.98 and a twelve month high of $312.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $804,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $154,270,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

