Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Trading Up 272% – Still a Buy?

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) shot up 272% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 8,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China. The company offers Ritonavir tablet; and ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus. It is also developing ASC22 for treating CHB and HIV functional cure; ASC10 for respiratory syncytia virus; ASC10 and ASC11 to treat COVID-19; ASC40, ASC41, ASC42, ASC43F FDC for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ASC42 for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis.

