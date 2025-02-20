ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. ASML makes up 2.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $744.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $760.09. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

