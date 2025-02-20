ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 571.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ASML by 34.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 19.4% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 26.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $744.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $731.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.09. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $293.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

