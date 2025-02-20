Aspect Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Aspect Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,244 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aspect Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

