Aspect Partners LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $668.02 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.85 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.95. The stock has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

