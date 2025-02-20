Aspect Partners LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Aspect Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

