Aspect Partners LLC Sells 533 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aspect Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

