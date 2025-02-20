Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Atlas Energy Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.
Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $26.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
AESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AESI
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Energy Solutions
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Biogen Stock Is Mutating Into a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.