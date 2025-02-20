Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,795 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.
About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
