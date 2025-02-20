Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,795 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.