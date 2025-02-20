Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after buying an additional 2,249,990 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after buying an additional 727,884 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,725,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,415,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after buying an additional 444,281 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

